A day after Shane Warne--passed away, Ravindra Jadeja gave him a fitting tribute by scoring a record-breaking 175* as India continued to strengthen their grip on the first Test match against Sri Lanka on Day 2, Saturday. The left-hander, who was touted as a 'rockstar' by the late great Warne, proved his former captain right with his second-Test century, which also happens to be his highest Test score. He along with Ravichandran Ashwin stitched a 130-run stand that put India in a position of dominance and control. India's declaration came at a time when he was batting of 175* and he could have had a double ton if the innings continued. At the end of Day 2, Sri Lanka trailed India by 466 runs, having lost four key wickets. IND vs SL 1st Test 2022: Netizens Disappointed With Rahul Dravid After Ravindra Jadeja Misses Out On Double Century As India Declare

Jadeja's 175* not only did help the team but also ensured that he went past the great Kapil Dev by becoming the player having the highest score while batting at number seven for India in Test cricket. Ashwin too scored a patient 61 as India declared at 574/8. The hosts then gave Virat Kohli a guard of honour for having played 100 Tests and after a decent start by Sri Lanka, India drew first blood when Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Lahiru Thirmanne in front. And Jadeja worked his magic once again, this time with the ball when he dismissed Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne for just 28 runs. The visitors lost further two more wickets--Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva as India sat comfortably on top with a 466-run lead.

Here are some stat highlights from the day's play:

#Ravindra Jadeja scored his second Test hundred.

#Jadeja now has the highest score by an Indian while batting at number seven for India in Tests. He broke Kapil Dev's record of 163.

#Jadeja joined Kapil Dev as the only Indians with 5000 runs and 400 wickets across formats.

#Ravichandran Ashwin went past Sir Richard Hadlee's tally on 431 Test wickets. The off-spinner currently has 432 wickets in 85 Test matches.

#He also became the 11th highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

#Ravi Ashwin also struck his 12th Test fifty in the match.

India would be looking forward to claiming the remaining Sri Lankan wickets as early as possible on Day 3 to further dictate terms in the match. The visitors, on the other hand, would be eager to stage a fightback and get close to the massive Indian total.

