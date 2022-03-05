India Legends will take on World 11 Legends in the opening game of the Friendship Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on March 05, 2022 (Saturday) as both the teams aim to make a winning start to the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Legends vs World 11 Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Friendship Cup UAE 2022 Schedule, Players List, Teams, Squads.

A number of veterans of the game will feature in this match as they kick off one of the most unique cricketing tournaments. Mohammad Azharuddin will lead the Indian side which features the likes of Ajay Jadeja, Munaf Patel among others. Meanwhile, the World 11 boasts the likes of Abdur Razzak, Brendan Taylor and many others.

When Is India Legends vs World 11 Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Legends vs World 11 Legends clash in Friendship Cup 2022 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on March 05, 2022 (Saturday). The match has a start time of 06:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Legends vs World 11 Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 on TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Friendship Cup 2022 in India. The India Legends vs World 11 Legends will be telecasted on Sony Six SD/HD channels for fans in India.

How To Watch India Legends vs World 11 Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the Friendship Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app or website to India Legends vs World 11 Legends live on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2022 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).