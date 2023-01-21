Madrid, Jan 21 (AP) Mallorca enjoyed its third straight home win in the Spanish league by edging Celta Vigo 1-0.

Dani Rodríguez slotted the ball just inside the right post in the 59th minute on Friday after Pablo Maffeo burst down the right flank and found his teammate arriving in the area.

It was the midfielder's first league goal of the season.

The defence constructed by coach Javier Aguirre did the rest by shutting out Celta.

Mallorca strengthened its hold on 10th place. Celta was left in 16th, just one point above the relegation zone.

The victory comes three days after Mallorca was eliminated from the Copa del Rey's round of 16. AP

