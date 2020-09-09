Manchester [UK], September 9 (ANI): Manchester City striker Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that the side did not capitalise on the mistakes of Liverpool during the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 Premier League title while Manchester City finished at the second spot.

"A few years ago Liverpool were behind so many points and then it got closer. It can change so quickly and I don't think you can ever base a season on points difference. A lot of the time this year we played good enough, but we didn't capitalise on their mistakes and we made a few mistakes too many and the other teams got goals out of it and points," the official website of Manchester City quoted De Bruyne as saying.

"That's the difference. I don't think a lot has changed from the years before, but if you make too many mistakes then you lose too many points," he added.

Pep Guardiola's side also missed out on the 2019-20 FA Cup as the side lost the semi-final clash against Arsenal.

De Bruyne personally enjoyed success during the last season and as a result, he was named as PFA Player of the Year.

Premier League 2020-21 season will kick-start from September 12 and Manchester City will take on Wolves in their first match on September 21. (ANI)

