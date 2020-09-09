MS Dhoni is one of the best, if not the best, wicket-keepers to have ever graced the game and his records are nothing but fabulous. Be it taking an impossible-looking catch or executing a lightning-fast stumping, there's hardly any possible thing which the former Indian captain couldn't do with the glove. In fact, Dhoni finished his international career with 829 dismissals, only second to Adam Gilchrist (905) and Mark Boucher (999) in the all-time list. However, the talismanic wicket-keeper's former teammate Mohammad Kaif belives that the two-time World Cup-winning captain could also have been a terrific fielder. MS Dhoni’s One-Liners Make a Comeback As CSK Hit Nets Ahead of IPL 2020.

Taking to his Twitter page, Kaif shared a throwback video from an India vs South Africa ODI match in which Dhoni and Kaif can be seen running the Proteas batsman out with sensational teamwork. To take a single, the batsman plays a defensive shot off Harbhajan Singh's delivery and charges down the other end. After taking a few steps, he realizes the non-possibility of a run and tries to go back to the crease. Best Stumpings in IPL History: From MS Dhoni to Dinesh Karthik, A Look at Some Lightning-Fast Stumpings.

By that time, Dhoni took his one glove off and ran through the cover region to throw the ball to striker's end. Seeing this, Kaif, who was positioned at forward-short-led came close to the stumps and collected the throw before dislodging the stumps. "I guess MSD would have made a good fielder no matter where he stood on the field...And maybe, I wouldn't have been a bad wicket-keeper either ;)" Kaif wrote while sharing the video on the micro-blogging website.

View Post:

I guess MSD would have made a good fielder no matter where he stood on the field...And maybe, I wouldn't have been a bad wicketkeeper either ;) pic.twitter.com/j4dgK71mvL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Dhoni will next be seen in action during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) where he'll look to guide Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth title. However, it will be interesting to see how he performs as he hasn't played a professional match after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

