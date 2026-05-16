Sports News | Manchester United Close in on Carrick's Appointment; Neuer Signs Bayern Extension

London [UK], May 16 (ANI): Manchester United are edging closer to appointing former midfielder Michael Carrick as the club's permanent head coach following positive talks over a proposed two-year contract, according to ESPN.

Carrick, who took charge on an interim basis after the dismissal of Ruben Amorim in January, has emerged as the club's preferred long-term option after guiding United back into the UEFA Champions League for next season.

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The former England international has guided United to 10 wins in 15 matches since assuming charge, restoring stability during a turbulent campaign and earning strong backing from senior figures at Old Trafford.

Carrick's representatives were in Manchester this week discussing the final structure of a deal that would include the option of a further year.

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United have not ruled out confirming the appointment before Sunday's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, the club's final home fixture of the season.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Carrick acknowledged that a decision regarding his future was expected soon, though he refrained from providing specific details.

"The future for me is going to be decided pretty soon," Carrick said, as quoted by ESPN.

"We knew that was going to be towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, so nothing's changed," he added.

Carrick is also expected to address supporters following Sunday's match before United conclude their Premier League campaign away to Brighton & Hove Albion on May 24.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Bundesliga champions until June 2027.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper's previous contract was due to expire this summer, but the club confirmed that Neuer would continue for another season alongside experienced backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Neuer joined Bayern from Schalke 04 in 2011 and has since made 597 appearances for the Bavarian giants, winning two UEFA Champions League titles and 13 Bundesliga championships.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has recently promoted 22-year-old goalkeeper Jonas Urbig as the club's long-term successor, with Neuer expected to play an important mentoring role during the transition period.

Bayern secured the Bundesliga title with four games remaining and are scheduled to lift the trophy following Saturday's home fixture against FC Koln. (ANI)

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