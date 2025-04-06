New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led more than 4000 riders during the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' in Rajkot even as the cycling drive was organized in more than 500 locations with an overall participation of more than 10,000 riders, as per the SAI Media press release.

Rotary Rajkot Midtown and Rajkot Cycle Club, in partnership with the Gujarat Police, organised the 21-kilometre cycling drive in Rajkot.

In Hisar, Chief Minister of Haryana Naib Singh Saini pedalled with SAI coaches and athletes for the Sundays on Cycle campaign and thanked the Union Sports Minister for taking the cause of fitness through cycling and presenting it as a solution to pollution.

In Delhi, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle witnessed the presence of Asian Track Cycling Championship medallists Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh, David Beckham, Rojit Singh, and Esow Alben, along with foreign coach Kevin Sireau. More than 500 individuals participated in the event, which not only cycled around India Gate 'C' Hexagon, Kartavya Path, Vijay Chowk, and back but also indulged in Zumba, rope skipping, and fun push-up contests.

"It's motivating to me as it is necessary for most of the people to play some sport regularly to maintain good health. Cycling is a great tool for fitness, and it is very easy for anyone. No hurting and easy to reach many places. It can reduce pollution and heavy traffic on roads. Pedalling also helps you relax your mind apart from strengthening the muscles," Kevin Sireau told SAI Media.

Ronaldo, also a 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championship silver medallist in sprint and a junior world champion in team sprint event, advised youngsters to take up cycling as a finess activity to fight obesity.

"It is a great experience when so many people indulge in cycling and fitness activities. This is a great initiative to make Delhi NCR green and pollution-free. I want people to take out time and indulge in cycling not only for fitness but also to keep the environment clean. Due to stress, people suffer from various health issues, so we need to take big strides towards fitness. Don't burn fuel; burn the fat," Ronaldo told SAI Media.

At SAI Netaji Subhash South Centre in Bengaluru, the event was conducted in coordination with Karnataka State Police from SAI Campus to Mysore Road, meandering through Bengaluru University and Jnanabharathi Metro. Salima Tete, captain of the Indian Senior Women's Hockey Team and Arjuna awardee, flagged off the cycling rally.

At SAI NSEC Kolkata, 100 cyclists participated in the cycling movement along with all-women patrolling team of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. In Visakhapatnam, Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkat Apparao flagged off the event along with 50-plus members of Andhra Police. The cycling rally was also conducted at Port Blair in Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the presence of international cyclist and inspector Deborah Herold. The event was flagged off by national medallist in kayaking Rajina Kiro.

The initiative has become part of a nationwide movement with events being simultaneously organized in various nooks and corners of the country in partnership with state police forces at SAI Regional Centre Guwahati, NSNIS Patiala, SAI NSWC Gandhinagar, STC Varanasi, STC Jabalpur, STC Raipur, STC Tinsukia, STC Kokrajhar, STC Rajnandgaon, STC Bareilly, STC Kurnool, SAI NRC Sonepat, SAI Kurukshetra, SAI NERC Imphal, STC Golaghat, STC Calicut, among others.

Till now, the nationwide cycling drive has been organised across 5000 locations with approximate participation of 2 lakh-plus individuals. Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics medallists Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion) apart from celebrities like Rahul Bose, Amit Sial and Gul Panag, to name a few.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), My Bikes and MY Bharat. Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs). (ANI)

