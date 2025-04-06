Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The high-voltage MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. The Hardik Pandya-led MI are coming into this contest after suffering a defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Bengaluru have lost their previous match against the Gujarat Titans. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Pacer Featuring in Playing XI for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians will be relieved as their star speedster Jasprit Bumrah joined the squad on Sunday. The right-arm speedster is available for selection, which was confirmed by the team's head coach, Mahela Jayawardene. Bumrah missed the initial IPL 2025 matches due to a lower back injury, which he suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in India.

Veteran MI batter Rohit Sharma missed the previous match against the LSG at the Ekana Stadium. Sharma suffered a knee injury during a practice session, which was later confirmed by captain Hardik Pandya during the toss. Fans wondering if the former Mumbai captain will feature in the much-awaited Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match can scroll below for all the information.

Will Rohit Sharma Play in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match?

In good news for the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma looks completely fit and fine after he suffered a knee injury during the MI vs LSG clash. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed the development about Rohit's injury. The veteran batter was also seen hitting the nets. Rohit faced Jasprit Bumrah at nets. This means he is likely to feature for the high-voltage MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match. MI vs RCB IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma Facing Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

Can't get a better sight than this 🐐 bowling to Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/1Ws0kDgMN5 — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) April 6, 2025

Mahela Jayawardene Shares Update on Injured Rohit Sharma

Bumrah will be available for tomorrow. Rohit looks good, he will bat today: Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene #IPL#MumbaiIndians — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) April 6, 2025

The former Mumbai captain Rohit has been struggling in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Rohit's poor form is a big concern for the five-time champions, and they will hope that their best batter will fire during the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

