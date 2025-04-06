The Indian Premier League (IPL) has now seen some movement in the points table and most teams have suffered at least one loss in their campaign so far. In the match 19 of the IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash against Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on April 06. SRH are coming out of a bad run of form across four matches where they have lost three. They did well in the first match and since then they are yet to win a game. Gujarat Titans on the other hand are a more consistent side and they believe in consistency over a brand. They have two wins in three games behind them and will look to scalp another here. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra Backs Shubman Gill for Long-Term Leadership Role, Says ‘I’m Looking at Him as a Captain Who Will Take GT Forward’.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are suffering with their opening pair not delivering this time. Teams have come with plans to Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma and the latter has not been able to break the shackles putting a lot of pressure on the former. With the opening not working much onus is now on Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen but none has justified their name except for one innings from Kishan. Aniket Verma has been the shining star of the batting but SRH are still trying to find a balance. Bowling performance of SRH has also been average with captain Pat Cummins out of form.

Gujarat Titans are mostly reliant on their top three for batting. They expect them to score the bulk of the runs while the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia provide support. Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan being in good form and helped them to fullfill the purpose and execute the plan successfully. GT relies heavily on their three bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore as well as the trio has written winning script for them twice. Rashid Khan is out of form and Kagiso Rabada has went home due to personal reasons. It will be worth watching if they keep the same combination or try and make place for Glenn Phillips. IPL 2025: SRH Bowling Coach James Franklin Admits Poor Bowling Display After Loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, Says ‘We Didn’t Get It Quite Right’.