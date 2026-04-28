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Agency News Agency News Sports News | Manu Bhaker Completes Decade in Shooting Career; Reflects on Ups and Downs Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Two-time Olympic medallist and shooter, Manu Bhaker, marked a decade in her shooting career today. Taking to social media, she reflected on her journey and the ups and downs she endured along the way.

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist and shooter, Manu Bhaker, marked a decade in her shooting career today.

Taking to social media, she reflected on her journey and the ups and downs she endured along the way.

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In a post on Instagram, Manu Bhaker said completing a decade in her sport has been an inspiring journey, recalling her early passion and dedication. She added that through all her highs and lows, her family has been her constant source of strength and support.

"Completed a decade in my sport today. Could've never imagined my journey to be so beautiful, so giving and inspiring. I remember getting my first Indian team jersey and I would just never take it off!! Even in the summers. I would spend all the time I had with pistols and my equipments. There would be a literal natural disaster happening and I would be practicing in a corner," she wrote in an Instagram post.

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"In all my ups and downs, failures and successes; they have always been the strength for me, always tried to make everything easier for me. My family," she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXrgcJ5CS2W/?img_index=1

Bhaker's most notable achievement in her career so far came when she brought pride to the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing two bronze medals--one in the 10m air pistol individual event and another in the mixed doubles. Her achievements were instrumental in India's total of six medals at the Games. With this accomplishment, Manu joined the elite group of Indian shooters with multiple Olympic medals, solidifying her status as one of the country's top athletes.

In her Instagram post, Manu Bhaker said that ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, she turned to the Bhagavad Gita to move past memories of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the shooter fell short of a medal after a malfunction in her gun.

"Right before Paris 2024. I had so many thoughts of Tokyo 2020; I took up the Bhagwat Geeta, and it helped me overcome my past and become strong for my present and future," said Manu Bhaker. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)