Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Manu Gandas of Gurugram set the bar with an error-free five-under 31 to take lead on day one of the Rs 1 crore Gujarat Open here on Tuesday.

Yuvraj Sandhu of Chandigarh, the winner of the PGTI season-opener in Kolkata last week, as well as Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow were tied for second place with scores of four-under 32.

Karnal's Rohit Narwal and Hyderabad-based Mohd Azhar were tied fourth with scores of three-under 33.

Defending champion Abhinav Lohan returned a two-under 34 to be placed tied sixth.

The first two rounds of the event comprise nine holes each. After 18 holes, the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each.

The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The par for the course in the first two rounds is 36.

Manu drew inspiration from his previous victory at Glade One Golf Resort & Club, hitting fairways at will as he created many birdie opportunities for himself at the venue.

Manu, an eight-time winner on the PGTI, sank three birdies from long-range including a 30-footer on the closing ninth. He also landed it within three feet on two occasions for birdies, one of them coming as a result of a terrific bunker shot.

Ahmedabad's Varun Parikh was the highest-placed among the local professionals as he shot an even-par 36 to be tied 36th.

