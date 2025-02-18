Defending champions Pakistan national cricket team are set to host the New Zealand national cricket team at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi for the campaign opener of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This is a Group A fixture of the eight-nation tournament. The other contenders from the group are India and Bangladesh. Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, February 19 from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), and it happens right after the Tri-nation series recently concluded at the newly renovated stadiums of Pakistan, where the hosts were beaten not once but twice by the Kiwis. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Karachi.

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in a massive 118 ODIs in the past. In the previous meets, Pakistan have an edge over New Zealand, winning 61 games. The Black Caps aren't way behind either, with 53 wins in their tally. Of the remaining four games, three ended without any result, while one match was tied. Like for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan vs New Zealand game, as hosts Pakistan have won 22 games and lost only eight. Specifically in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, the Pakistan cricket team and the New Zealand cricket team have three times in the past and this will be their fourth meet. Scroll below to know what happened in the past Champions Trophy meets between the two. Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Karachi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs New Zealand Match at National Bank Stadium.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy Results

Date (IST) Venue New Zealand Score Pakistan Score Result October 11, 2000 Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi 255/6 in 49 overs 252/10 in 49.2 overs New Zealand won by 4 wickets October 25, 2006 Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali 274/7 in 50 overs 223/10 in 46.3 overs New Zealand won by 51 runs October 3, 2009 New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 234/5 in 47.5 overs 233/9 in 50 overs New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy Past Matches Records

Highest Score: New Zealand 274/7 (October 25, 2006 at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

New Zealand 274/7 (October 25, 2006 at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali) Lowest Score: Pakistan 223/10 (October 25, 2006 at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

Pakistan 223/10 (October 25, 2006 at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali) Most Runs: Mohammad Yousuf (140 runs in 3 innings)

Mohammad Yousuf (140 runs in 3 innings) Most Wickets: Shayne O'Connor (5 wickets in 1 innings)

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game will be the fourth game between the two sides in the mega tournament. It would also be the first Champions Trophy game in Pakistan between the two teams. The match is expected to be a neck-to-neck clash, with both New Zealand having good form and Pakistan having home support.

