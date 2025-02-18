OUT! Gujarat Giants lose another wicket and it is Dayalan Hemalatha, who has to depart. The right-hander wanted to hit Hayley Matthews for a boundary on the leg side but did not make the desired connection with Amelia Kerr doing spectacularly well to take the catch. Dayalan Hemalatha c Amelia Kerr b Hayley Matthews 9(11)
OUT! The Gujarat Giants have been rocked big time as Shabnim Ismail gets the wicket of Laura Wolvaardt this time! The pressure of increasing dot balls got to the right-hander who attempted a lofted shot over the cover region but found the fielder instead. Both openers have been dismissed now. Laura Wolvaardt c Sajeevan Sajana b Shabnim Ismail 4(7)
OUT! Beth Mooney has been dismissed and Nat Sciver-Brunt has struck! The all-rounder has handed her side a big wicket and Mumbai Indians are on the front foot early on. Beth Mooney c Sanskriti Gupta b Nat Sciver-Brunt 1(3)
Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt have started proceedings with the bat in hand for Gujarat Giants. Shabnim Ismail bowled the first over and conceded just one run despite bowling a no-ball.
Gujarat Giants Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra
Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs Gujarat Giants: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia
Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first. Mumbai Indians have two debutants in the form of G Kamalini and Parunika Sisodia.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025! We will have the toss shortly.
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians lock horns in the fifth match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday, February 18. You can check the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians scorecard here. The Ashleigh Gardner-led side faced a big defeat in the first match of WPL 2025 but bounced back splendidly well when they beat UP Warriorz in their last outing. Having finished bottom in both editions of the Women's Premier League so far, Gujarat Giants look like a force to be reckoned with this time around after their performance against UP Warriorz. Gujarat Giants will surely look to carry on with their winning momentum when they take on the former champions. Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of GG-W vs MI-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.
Mumbai Indians on the other hand, suffered a defeat to Delhi Capitals in their first match of WPL 2025. The loss was due to a poor batting effort which saw them score 165, a total that was achieved by Delhi Capitals on the last ball, a result that became a talking point because of some decisions by the third umpire. However, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will aim to correct the wrongs against Delhi Capitals and hope to come up with a more comprehensive performance. GG-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women's T20 Cricket Match in Vadodara.
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Squads:
Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali
Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk