Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians lock horns in the fifth match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday, February 18. You can check the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians scorecard here. The Ashleigh Gardner-led side faced a big defeat in the first match of WPL 2025 but bounced back splendidly well when they beat UP Warriorz in their last outing. Having finished bottom in both editions of the Women's Premier League so far, Gujarat Giants look like a force to be reckoned with this time around after their performance against UP Warriorz. Gujarat Giants will surely look to carry on with their winning momentum when they take on the former champions.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand, suffered a defeat to Delhi Capitals in their first match of WPL 2025. The loss was due to a poor batting effort which saw them score 165, a total that was achieved by Delhi Capitals on the last ball, a result that became a talking point because of some decisions by the third umpire. However, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will aim to correct the wrongs against Delhi Capitals and hope to come up with a more comprehensive performance.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Squads:

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk