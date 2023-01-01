Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 31 (ANI): Mayfair Polo beat Madon Polo 7-3 in the final to win New Year's Cup being played here at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The tournament started on December 27 and the final was held on December 30, 2022. Matches were extremely competitive, and the players performed beautifully to their potential and by showcasing their skills on their respective horses.

The finals of the tournament were played between the teams Mayfair Polo and Madon Polo. There were four chukkers played in total by both teams. Team Mayfair Polo donned the blue colour jersey and team Madon Polo was playing in a black and white colour outfit.

Players and umpires participated from India and international teams. Participated players are ranked on their previously played and globally recognized performance ratings ranging from -2 to +10 called or known as a handicap.

The team Mayfair Polo played with a combination of the players - Anay Shah (-2), Jayvirsinh Gohil (+1), Mitesh Mehta (+0) and Daniel Otamendi (+5).

Team Madon Polo played with a combination of the players - Akhil Siroi (+1), Ziyad Madon (-2), Dinyar Madon (0) and Simran Shergill (+5).

The umpires for the game were Casper West and Sunny Patel, according to a release.

In the first chukker, Anay Shah opened the scoring after a strong solo run to give Mayfair Polo the lead. Jayvirsinh Gohil missed an opportunity to score after an amazing counterplay by Mayfair Polo. In the second half of the first chukker, both teams fought hard but were unable to put the ball past their opponent's goal. Just before the buzzer went off Jayvirsinh Gohil scored the goal to end the chukker. The scoreline after the first chukker Mayfair Polo - MADON Polo (2-0)

In the second chukker, Jayvirsinh Gohil scored once again to make it 3-0 in favour of Mayfair Polo. In the second half of the chukker, Madon Polo was awarded a penalty which was put away confidently by Akhil Sirohi. In response, MAYFAIR POLO scored quickly through Daniel Otamendi. Mitesh Mehta continuing his tremendous form made it five for MAYFAIR POLO just before the end of the chukker. The scoreline at the end of the second chukker was Mayfair Polo - Madon Polo (5-1)

In the third chukker, Jayvirsinh Gohil opened the scoring with a beautifully shot from distance. After some great passing from Mayfair, Polo Daniel Otamendi scored again for his team. In the second half of the chukker, Simran Shergill came really close to scoring another after an outstanding solo run all the way from the centre of the field but missed the opportunity. The scoreline at the of the chukker was Mayfair Polo - Madon Polo (7-1)

In the fourth chukker, Akhil Sirohi scored again for Madon Polo to give them some hope. In the second half of the final chukker, Akhil Sirohi scored once again to complete his hat trick but it was not enough and Mayfair Polo won the game to lift the ARC New Year's cup.

The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo - Madon Polo (7-3). (ANI)

