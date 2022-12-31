Cristiano Ronaldo has finally found his new home as the Portuguese footballing star has signed a whopping $200 Million-per-year contract for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC. The forward is all set to play in the Saudi Pro League for the next two and a half years. Cristiano Ronaldo has been out of club footballing action for a long time as he was without any club for the last two months after terminating his contract with Manchester United. As his new destination is confirmed, fans are now excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action. Meanwhile, fans searching to know when will Cristiano Ronaldo join Al Nassr and play his debut match, scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Signs $200 Million-per-Year Contract With Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC.

Cristiano Ronaldo's signing for Al Nassr FC was confirmed on December 30. He put pen to paper on his contract on Friday. He was expectedly awarded the No.7 shirt by the Al Nassr officials.

When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play his First Match for Al Nassr?

According to the rules of the transfer window, Cristiano had to miss the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 game against Al Khaleej on the last day of the year. He will be eligible to play for Al Nassr from the start of 2023. The Portuguese star is expected to join the practice after the New Year's Eve and play his first match against Al Ta'ee on Thursday, January 5 at home. Cristiano Ronaldo Presented Al Nassr’s Jersey No. 7 As Transfer Deal Confirmed (See Pic).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has told the club's website upon completing his move: "I’m thrilled for new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I am very excited to join my teammates, to help the team to achieve more success."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2022 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).