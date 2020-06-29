London [UK], June 29 (ANI): The Marylebone Cricket Club will review its extensive art collection - the largest cricket-related collection in the world - after removing artwork relating to Ben Aislabie, the first secretary, from public view.

Until recent days, there were two paintings of Aislabie hanging in the pavilion at Lord's with the club also owning a third painting and a bust. But while Aislabie's contribution to the club, as secretary for 20 years, is undeniable, so are his connections with the slave trade. He owned slaves in Antigua and Dominica and was compensated by the British government when slavery was abolished in 1833, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"MCC has the largest collection of cricket-related art in the world, which captures the entire history of the game, including key personalities in the history of the Club and world cricket in general. In relation to Benjamin Aislabie, his artwork has been removed from public display with immediate effect and we will also be reviewing our collection in full," the MCC said in a statement.

MCC is the keeper of the laws of cricket and the art, history and evolving cultural identity of the game at all levels. Its museum is one of the oldest sporting museums in the world dedicated to tracing the history and development of cricket, the official website reads.

The collection was set up in 1864 when members were invited to donate items of interest to furnish the pavilion. The museum is part of the sporting heritage that collects items associated with people or moments during matches. (ANI)

