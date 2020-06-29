International cricket is set to resume with the first Test match between England and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The much-anticipated encounter is scheduled to get underway on July 8. However, England will take the field without the services of their regular Test captain Joe Root who is expecting the birth of his second child. In his absence, swashbuckling all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to lead the national side for the first time in his career. Root is also doubtful for the second Test as he’ll have to go through a seven-day isolation period before re-joining the team. West Indies Cricket Team to Wear Black Live Matter Logo on Shirts During 2020 England Test Series.

A BBC report confirmed the news that Root will not feature in the opening Test of the three-match series. Hence, there will be some challenges for Stokes to lead the side in the veteran’s absence. Also, a lot of eyes will be on the forthcoming series as it will mark the return of international cricket. Well, Stokes has proved his mettle both with the bat and ball in his glorious career. However, his prowess as the skipper is still untested.

Nevertheless, Root himself said that Stokes has all the abilities in his arsenal to be a great captain. In a recent interaction, in fact, veteran pacer Stuart Broad also backed Stokes to do well as a skipper. “Stokes will be fine. The toughest part of the job is off the field, lots of extra meetings and planning, which he won’t have to get involved in,” Broad told reporters in a virtual conference as per Sky Sports.

“He has a great cricket brain, he has grown and matured over the last few years so captaining one game will be easy. There won’t be much pressure as he”s not being judged over a long period of time. I have no doubts he will be brilliant,” he added.

