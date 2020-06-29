Many prominent cricketers are not able to showcase their on-filed blitzes amid the COVID-19 crisis. In the meantime, nevertheless, they have been quiet on social media websites and constantly updating their fans about their daily-life activities. Swashbuckling Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also belongs to that category and his official Instagram page suggest that the talismanic batsman has been enjoying a gala time at home. In his latest post on the picture-sharing website, he can be seen posing with a colourful wig. Well, fans are well aware of the fact that how much Dhawan loves his bald looks. Hence, this might be the only way how one can see hair on the southpaw’s head. Shikhar Dhawan Welcomes Two New ‘Family Members’ As He Shares Picture With Adopted Dogs (View Post).

“Finally got some hair,” the 34-year-old wrote while sharing the pic on the website. During his initial years in international cricket, Dhawan had a normal look with a decent amount of hair and clean-shaven face. In 2012, however, the Delhi-born cricketer started sporting a stylish moustache and less-hair look. Interestingly, during that time only, he made a comeback in the national team and along with his batting prowess, his style got a lot of praises too. In fact, it was his look only which earned him the nickname ‘Gabbar.’ Meanwhile, let’s look at Dhawan’s latest picture.

View Pic:

View this post on Instagram Finally got some hair 😁 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 29, 2020 at 4:08am PDT

Talking about Cricket action, Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).