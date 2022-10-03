Sylhet, Oct 3 (PTI) Opener Sabbhineni Meghana (69) cracked her maiden T20I half- century to power India to 181 for 4 against Malaysia in their Asia Cup match here on Monday.

Replacing vice-captain Smriti Mandhana at the top, Meghana reached a career-best 69 in 53 deliveries before Shafali Verma scored a scratchy 39-ball 46.

Also Read | .

For Malaysia, 17-year-old Nur Dania Syuhada (2/9) and skipper Winifred Duraisingam (2/36) picked two wickets each.

Brief Score:

Also Read | New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK vs BAN Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details.

India: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 69, Shafali Verma 46; Nur Dania Syuhada (2/9), Winifred Duraisingam 2/36.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)