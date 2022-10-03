A tri-nation T20I series between Bangladesh (BAN), New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) is scheduled to take place in New Zealand, starting from October 07. Bangladesh landed in New Zealand on September 30 for the series. Meanwhile, Pakistan after concluding a lengthy seven-match T20I series against England, flew immediately hours after the final match to New Zealand for the upcoming series. Both the sides including hosts New Zealand will wake-up to the shortcomings one last time before moving into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 later in the month in neighbouring Australia and make necessary amendments if needed. You can download New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Schedule PDF for Free.

The tri-series between Bangladesh, New-Zealand and Pakistan will include seven T20Is, including a final. The series will be played in double round-robin format and a final at the end of the six games. Each team will play the other two teams twice followed by a final between the top two teams. The first match is scheduled between Pakistan and Bangladesh on October 07. The second T20I of the series will see hosts NZ crossing swords with Pakistan on October 08. NZ will then take on BAN on October 09 followed by their third game of the series against Pakistan on October 11. Bangladesh will play their third match up against New Zealand on October 12, which counts to be the fifth T20I of the series and before the crucial final, Bangladesh will take on Pakistan one last time on October 13 in the sixth T20I. The final will be decided based on the outcome of the six games and will take place on October 14 between the table toppers. Pakistan Cricket Team Departs for Tri-series in New Zealand; Fans Disappointed After Series Loss Against England.

New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Full Schedule

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue Oct 07 | 07:30 am Pakistan vs Bangladesh Hagley Oval, Christchurch Oct 08 | 11:30 am New Zealand vs Pakistan Hagley Oval, Christchurch Oct 09 | 11:30 am New Zealand vs Bangladesh Hagley Oval, Christchurch Oct 11 | 07:30 am New Zealand vs Pakistan Hagley Oval, Christchurch Oct 12 | 07:30 am New Zealand vs Bangladesh Hagley Oval, Christchurch Oct 13 | 07:30 am Pakistan vs Bangladesh Hagley Oval, Christchurch Oct 14 | 07:30 am Final Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand who lost an ODI series to Australia by 3-0 lately, have an ideal chance to make up for the lost morale. While as, Pakistan's fresh defeat to England at home by 4-3 might not reverberate for long if Green Shirts find their middle order right on track in the Oceania fields. Bangladesh will too hope to dust off their 2022 Asia Cup failure and move on stronger into the next assignment overseas.

New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in India

Amazon Prime Video holds the streaming rights of international cricket rights in New Zealand and will provide the live streaming online of New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 in India. Looks like, in India, NZ vs PAK vs BAN Tri-series won’t be telecast live on any TV channel. For New Zealand viewers, the matches will be available live on Spark Sport. In Pakistan, PTV Sports and in Bangladesh GTV will provide the live telecast of New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).