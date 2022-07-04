Melbourne [Australia], July 4 (ANI): India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is set to return to the Melbourne Renegades, having signed up for the upcoming season of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), the club announced on Monday.

Kaur was the Renegades' leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in WBBL|07 as they returned to finals action.

The fiery right-hander scored 406 runs at an average of 58 - including 18 sixes, the most in the tournament- and bagged 15 wickets with her off-spin.

"I'm excited to be coming back to the Renegades," Harmanpreet Kaur said in an official statement released by Melbourne Renegades.

"I really enjoyed being part of the team environment last season and feel like that helped me produce some of my best cricket. Personally, I just wanted to play my role for the team and it was pleasing to be able to do that," she added.

"We supported each other as a team last year and were able to get some good results, but we still have plenty of room to improve. Hopefully we can do that, make the finals again and put ourselves in a position to compete for the title," she said.

The WBBL season eight schedule will be revealed later this week.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Harmanpreet returning to our club this summer," Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said.

"Harmanpreet is one of the best players in the world, her record speaks for itself. She was outstanding for us last season and was a match-winner on multiple occasions, having a prolific impact across the tournament with both bat and ball," he added.

"As an experienced player, Harmanpreet's leadership and calm approach under pressure was a huge asset for our team. She was a great fit both on and off the field and really bought into our team environment," he said.

"After not being able to play games in Melbourne last season, we know our fans will be thrilled about the prospect of watching Harmanpreet in action in WBBL|08," said Rosengarten.

WBBL|08 Squad (so far): Sophie Molineux (C), Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Harmanpreet Kaur, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham and Courtney Webb. (ANI)

