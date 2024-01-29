Melbourne [Australia], January 29 (ANI): Melbourne Stars has re-signed Australia's star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for a three-year contract extension until the end of Big Bash League (BBL)|16.

"The Melbourne Stars are pleased to announce the signing of club favourite Marcus Stoinis until the end of BBL 16. Stoinis, 34, has played 98 games for the Stars and will become just the second player to reach the 100-game milestone at the club," Melbourne Stars said in an official statement.

Also Read | Is Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Happening? Will ‘The Last Dance’ Take Place in Riyadh Season Cup 2024? Know Latest Details About Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami.

A constant in the Australian T20 side since his debut in 2015, Stoinis was part of Australia's inaugural ICC T20 World Cup-winning side in 2021 and has proven his talent in numerous competitions around the world, including the IPL.

The all-rounder has a formidable BBL record and sits 2nd among the all-time leading runs scorers and 6th on the all-time leading wicket-takers at the club.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Board To Have Full-Time Chairman Next Month: Sources.

"Marcus is obviously one of the most experienced and well-performed T20 players in Australia over the last decade and for him to commit for another three seasons is a great demonstration of the faith he has in where we are headed," said Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch in an official statement.

"He is one of the most in-demand T20 players in the world and as we saw on New Year's Eve again this year, when he was at his destructive best, he is one of very few players who can win a match off his own bat," Crouch added.

"As well as what Marcus brings on the field, he, along with the other senior players will play a huge role over the next few years in developing the next generation at the Stars," he stated.

Stoinis has been named in Australia's T20I squad for the West Indies series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)