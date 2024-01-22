Josh Brown was absolutely unstoppable as Brisbane Heat faced Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2023-24 Challenger match, on Monday, January 22. The right-hander broke the record of hitting most sixes by a batter in one innings of the competition when he sent the ball flying 12 times. Brown took on boundaries on both the on and the offsides of the ground and cleared the fence on several occasions. With this feat, he broke Chris Gayle's record of 11 sixes during the 2011 BBL. Opening the batting for Heat, Brown scored a 41-ball century, which also is the second-fastest in BBL history. Nikhil Chaudhary Becomes First Player in BBL and 16th in T20 Cricket To Be Out Stumped Off A Wide Ball for A Diamond Duck (Watch Video).

Watch Josh Brown's 12 Sixes Here:

The most insane innings. Here's all of Josh Brown's record-breaking 12(!!) sixes. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/SGFndB8fc2 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)