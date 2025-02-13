New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Mumbai Indians have picked Parunika Sisodia as a replacement for an injured all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar for the Women's Premier League, the franchise said on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, opted for keeper-batter Nuzhat Parween as replacement for injured wrist spinner Asha Sobhana.

The WPL starts on Friday with a match between defending champions RCB and Gujarat Giants in Vadodara.

Parween, the wicketkeeper from Railways has represented India in 5 T20Is and will join RCB for her base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Vastrakar was ruled out of the third edition of the WPL due to an injury.

Parunika, who was picked by the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the league, will now feature in the Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2025.

The left-arm spinner pitched in with crucial breakthroughs during the recently concluded ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup and was adjudged the Player of the Match in the semi-final against England. She joins MI for Rs 10 lakh.

