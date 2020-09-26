Leeds [UK], September 26 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and has credited him for changing the whole mood at the Gunners.

In July, Arteta's Arsenal had defeated Liverpool during the 2019-20 Premier League season and in August, Arsenal once again beat Liverpool to lift the FA Community Shield.

Now, on Monday, both these sides will lock horns in the Premier League 2020-21 season.

"Mikel Arteta has shown in a pretty short period of time that he seems to be an exceptional football manager. The structure of the team is absolutely exceptional. You can see the balance between defence and offence is really good. There's good organisation, freedom for the players and he uses the players in the right position," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"Since he's been there, he's done a pretty impressive job, changed the whole mood in the club. I don't think a lot of people thought he would have won any competition, but he did that by winning the FA Cup and also the English 'Super Cup' [the Community Shield]. That's pretty impressive. So it's a tough, tough opponent. They defend properly, all the players are involved. They defend in a 5-4-1 which is a pretty tricky situation. I can say a lot of positive things about Arsenal because it's true, but I think we still have a chance on Monday night," he added.

Liverpool will be without skipper Jordan Henderson for the match against Arsenal. This could lead to Thiago Alcantara making his debut for Liverpool at the Anfield Stadium, following his arrival from Bayern Munich.

"We will see. We have a few days to train, so we will see how we set up. I have an idea, but why should I make a decision today? But he's in contention, so let's see," Klopp said.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have won their opening two matches of the Premier League 2020-21 season. (ANI)

