Barcelona have beaten Bayern Munich in the race for Ajax right-back Sergino Dest, according to Guillem Balague. The Spanish journalist confirmed that the Blaugrana may finally announce their first signing of the summer next week. Barcelona have been battling Bayern to secure the signature of 19-year-old US international and now reports suggest they may have finally overcome the Bavarians to complete the signing. Barcelona sold their preferred right-back choice for last season Nelson Semedo to Wolves this week and have been in the market for a new right-back. Lionel Messi Slams Barcelona Board in an Emotional Farewell Message to Luis Suarez (See Post).

Dest had reportedly already agreed personal terms with Bayern last week before changing his focus to Barcelona after the club expressed their interest in signing him. The 19-year-old will come for a 25m Euros transfer fee and Barcelona are said to be ahead in the race for him. Dest has already agreed personal terms with both Barcelona and Bayern but neither of the clubs have yet managed to reach an agreement with Ajax for the transfer. Luis Suarez Completes Transfer to Atletico Madrid, Uruguayan Striker Signs Two-Year Contract.

But according to a report from Guillem Balague, Barcelona are on verge of closing the deal and will officially announce the player next week. The Spanish author and sports journalist quoted a tweet that suggested that Barcelona will try and complete the signing of Dest by Monday-Tuesday next week. Balague quoted that week and confirmed that the right-back will be officially announced next week.

Barcelona to Announce Sergino Dest Signing Next Week

Dest should be a Barcelona player early next week https://t.co/Gh46RvUaWC — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 25, 2020

Ajax have asked for 25 million Euros for the 19-year-old US international, who made 35 appearances for the Dutch club last season. But Barcelona are attempting to negotiate a deal with the Blaugrana club in no position to pay the 25m Euros due to the impact of COVID-19 on the club’s finances. Meanwhile, Barcelona have already sold Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal to cut down the wage structure. Suarez joined Atletico Madrid while Vidal made the switch to Inter Milan.

