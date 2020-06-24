London [UK], June 24 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Southampton, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta termed the opponents as a 'very dangerous' and 'aggressive' team.

"They are a very German side. A manager who has the team into pressing mode, they are really aggressive, really good on the counter-press, really good on the transition, they know what they're doing and they all seem very committed to him. A very dangerous team," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Also Read | David Warner Requests Yuzvendra Chahal to Make Duet Video on TikTok With Him.

Arsenal witnessed a poor start in the Premier League following the coronavirus-enforced break.

The club played two matches and suffered a defeat in both the games.

Also Read | Wriddhiman Saha's Personal Facebook Account Locked, Wicketkeeper-Batsman Seeks Help on Twitter.

Arsenal resumed the 2019-2020 campaign against Manchester City and lost 3-0. In the next match, Brighton thrashed Arsenal 2-1.

The Arteta-led side is currently on the tenth spot on the Premier League table with just 40 points.

They will take on Southampton on June 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)