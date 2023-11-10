Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 10 (ANI): As the Ahmedabad Marathon 2023 approaches, seasoned marathon runners are gearing up for one of the city's biggest events, scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The 83-year-old Munindra Vasavada, who will be the oldest runner at the 7th edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon, spoke about his preparation for the event.

"I live in Gandhinagar with my son, who is a professor at a university here. So just a few days ago, I took part in a local running event. Everyone was so excited about my completion of the event. Looking forward to being in Ahmedabad on the 26th with my family. Although, I would say, walking and running are part of my routine and part of my life because, in my young days, we didn't have easy access to vehicles; walking was the only way to commute," he said.

Vasavada further shared how running runs in his blood. The 83-year-old said, "Even though we have easy access to vehicles now, I believe in simple living. I still prefer walking and running marathons has become my hobby. I've been taking part in marathons for 8-10 years now. My granddaughter takes part with me in the running events. My son is an avid runner. He has taken part in around 15 full marathons, both in the USA and India. So, the marathon runs in our blood."

Meanwhile, Hemal Shah, who has been taking part in the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon since the first edition in 2017, expressed her excitement for the race.

She said, "It's our Ahmedabad's signature event; I am super excited for it. I've been taking part since the first edition and also didn't miss out during COVID times, as I took part virtually. I have been running for the last 20 years and have taken part in more than 15 marathons and trail marathons across India and abroad. But it's always a privilege to take part in your home event."

The 52-year-old, who is the President of the Amdavad Distance Runners group, further added that she is looking forward to running the marathon at the picturesque Riverfront Sports Park.

"We have a new route and it's across the Sabarmati riverfront. It will be a great day to run and rock the event," she stated.

Ingit Anand, who is a project lead at a real estate firm, expressed his excitement for the event, explaining that running and endurance sports are his preferred lifestyle.

"For me, endurance sports are a lifestyle component. A way to maintain my fitness and health. I've been taking part in various triathlon events across the world. I've done around two full and more than 25 half marathons so far. Goals like these help me to get better, stronger and faster. I'm excited for this edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon, as it is going to offer a new route and a challenge."

The upcoming edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon will begin at the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, and is also going to end over there. One of the most awaited sporting events in Ahmedabad, which also is celebration of a fit lifestyle, will be flagged off by the legendary former Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj and Gujarati actor Malhar Thakar. (ANI)

