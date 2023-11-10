Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) Gurkeerat Singh Mann, who played three ODIs on the 2016 tour of Australia, on Friday announced his retirement from international and Indian cricket.

Besides batting in the middle-order for India, the 33-year-old also bowled 10 overs of off-spin in the ODI series against Australia.

The retirement decision was coming as he was in and out of the Punjab team and played his last of seven IPL seasons in 2020.

"Today marks the end of an incredible cricketing journey for me. It has been an honour and a privilege to represent India," Mann wrote on Instagram.

"My heart is filled with gratitude for the support from my family, friends, coaches and my fellow players. Each one of you played a pivotal role in my career.

"I would also like to thank BCCI and PCA for their constant support, guidance and encouragement I've got throughout my journey. Here's to the next chapter!"

He first attracted attention on the domestic circuit in 2011 when his fiery batting helped Punjab win the CK Nayudu Trophy.

He was also in brilliant form during the Ranji Trophy in 2015-16, when he slammed a double century.

Before making his ODI debut, he earned a call-up to India's Test team for the home series against South Africa but could not make his debut.

He was Punjab's top run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021-22.

In the IPL, he played for Punjab Kings, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was part of the title winning Gujarat Titans squad in 2022 but did not get a game.

In 41 IPL games, he made 511 runs at a strike rate of 121.

More recently, he played one game in Punjab's triumphant campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Having announced his retirement from Indian cricket, Gurkeerat can explore playing in overseas T20 leagues.

