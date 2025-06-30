Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): The ten-day Competitive Excellence concluded at the XI Telangana State Shooting Championship 2025, with Mohd Abdul Khalique Khan and Mustafa Khan clinching five gold medals across multiple categories. Tanmay Onkar Roy shone bright with four gold medals in 10M Rifle events, a release said.

Dhavalika Devi Nyamurs Dominates the Women's Events with 4 Gold Medals. The XI Telangana State Shooting Championship 2025 concluded today with resounding success, marking the end of a highly spirited and competitively vibrant event at the SATS Shooting Range, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Spanning nine eventful days, from June 21 to 30, the championship drew widespread participation, enthusiasm, and commendable sportsmanship from shooters across the state.

On the concluding day, the 50M 3P Men/Women events were held with great precision and enthusiasm, drawing participation from numerous skilled athletes. With this, all events scheduled for the second phase -- including 10M Air Rifle/Open Sight Rifle, 50M Rifle, 50M Open Sight, and Open Sight 3P -- were successfully completed, reinforcing the championship's high standards of discipline, fairness, and technical excellence.

Amit Sanghi, President of the Telangana Rifle Association, lauded the smooth and successful conduct of the championship. He extended heartfelt appreciation to the NRAI officials -- Sajal Kanti Manna, Tarun Kumar Gunja, and Anirban Datta -- along with supporting certified officials V. Sandeep Kumar and Triloknath for their pivotal roles in maintaining integrity, transparency, and professionalism throughout the competition.

He also expressed gratitude to the dedicated TRA Board Members, coaches, support staff, and, most importantly, the athletes whose commitment and discipline were instrumental in the championship's success.

Acknowledging the steadfast support of the Sports Authority of Telangana, Sanghi emphasised their essential role in facilitating logistics, infrastructure, and administrative backing, contributing significantly to the seamless execution of the event.

Over the course of the championship, more than 1,250 shooters competed across various disciplines, representing diverse age groups, districts, and affiliations. The championship not only served as a platform for technical competition but also as a celebration of talent, discipline, and unity among the shooting fraternity.

The second phase of the medal ceremony was conducted today with due grandeur, celebrating the achievements of athletes in the 50M Pistol, 10M Air Rifle/Open Sight Rifle, 50M Rifle, 50M Open Sight, Open Sight 3P, and 50M 3P Men/Women categories.

The ceremony reflected an atmosphere of pride and inspiration, as top performers were honoured for their perseverance, excellence, and sportsmanship. Many of these athletes have also secured qualification for the upcoming Pre-National Championships, further underlining the high level of competition witnessed during the event.

Sanghi personally congratulated all medalists and finalists, commending their dedication, sharp focus, and outstanding performance under pressure. He urged them to carry forward this momentum into future national and international competitions, wishing them continued success in their sporting journeys.

Adding to the prestige of the championship, the closing ceremony was graced by a distinguished panel of dignitaries. Chief Guest Gaddam Prasad Kumar Garu, Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, addressed the gathering and praised the growing prominence of shooting sports in the state. (ANI)

