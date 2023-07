New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): As a lead-up to the first ever MotoGP race in India, MotoGP Bharat on Thursday announced “Road to MotoGP” - a multiple-city event which would cover leading cities across the country and reach out to biking enthusiasts, biker groups and many more to celebrate the spirit of motorcycling to create awareness about MotoGP. This unique event will also scout for talent and create positive associations with young aspiring riders to take up the sport professionally.

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of FairStreet Sports, the Indian promoter of MotoGP expressed his excitement about the nationwide event, stating, "We are thrilled to organise these city tours and spread the popularity of MotoGP™ to various cities across India. This tour is a celebration of our country's vibrant biking culture and a testament to our commitment to promoting motorsports across the country. We look forward to welcoming biking enthusiasts from all walks of life and create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved."

The ‘Hyderabad Chapter’ scheduled for July 16 is expected to attract 500 plus bikers participate in a controlled ride starting from Dhruva College of Fashion Technology HiTech city, riding in a loop of approximately 30 KM, and returning to the start point. This event, much like other MotoGP Bharat events, aims to propagate its philosophy of “Roads are for riding” and “Tracks are for racing” and encourage young and aspirational riders to become aware of this global IP and forge a strong sense of camaraderie with the biking fraternity.

The Hyderabad event would be followed by a series of events to be hosted across 24 cities, including Bengaluru, Jaipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Guwahati and in Jammu and Kashmir, spreading the MotoGP fervour across the country and eventually culminate with a grand finale ride at the Buddh International Circuit on September 22 to September 24, 2023, the race weekend. (ANI)

