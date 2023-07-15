In match four of the Major League Cricket (MLC), San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) lock horns with Seattle Orcas (SEO) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, Dallas on Sunday July 16. Coming to the match preview for the MLC match between SFU and SEO, registering a win in their previous clash, SFU would like to carry on their winning run as they look to strengthen their hold in the points table. San Francisco Unicorns in their previous game defeated MI New York to register their first win of the campaign. Batting first, Corey Anderson and Shadab Khan contributed with the bat as they made 215. Defending 216, SFU bowlers did well to restrict MI New York to 193 runs, winning the game by 22 runs. Moises Henriques Bowls a Peach of Delivery to Dismiss Heinrich Klaasen During MLC 2023 Match Between Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom (Watch Video).

Seattle Orcas also, on the other hand, opened their campaign with a win as they defeated Washington Freedom to record their first win of the season. Bowling first, Seattle bowlers did just fine to hold Washington to a manageable total of 144. Chasing 145, Nauman Anwar (48) and Imad Wasim (43) came good with the bat to help Seattle chase down the target. However, the upcoming match will be a cracker of a game as both the sides have quality players that can turn the tide of the game at any time.

When Is SFU vs SO Match of MLC 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between San Francisco Unicorns and Seattle Orcas will take place on Sunday, July 16 in India. The fourth match of the marquee tournament will kick-start at 6:00 AM IST at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, Dallas.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SFU vs SO Match of MLC 2023?

Given Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of MLC 2023 in India, the fans in the country could tune in to Sports 18 Network channels to watch the live telecast of the clash between San Francisco Unicorns and Seattle Orcas. Adam Zampa Wears Jersey No 420 for Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2023, Fans React.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SFU vs SO Match of MLC 2023?

JioCinema will provide live streaming of all the games pertaining to Major League Cricket 2023 for free. Thus, the Indian audience will be able to enjoy the live coverage of the clash San Francisco Unicorns and Seattle Orcas on the JioCinema App or website.

