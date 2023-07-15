Ons Jabeur would aim to become the first Arab woman to lift a major Grand Slam as she takes on her Czech opponent Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon 2023 women’s singles final. The Tunisian tennis star has been in superb form in the competition, beating three of the top 10 players in the world en route to the final. Jabeur got the better of Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 before beating defending champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals and Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. This is Jabeur’s second consecutive Wimbledon final appearance and she would want to make it count. The Centre Court will host this clash. Redemption on Ons Jabeur's Mind As She Returns to Wimbledon 2023 Final for Second Consecutive Year.

Her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, would be making her second appearance at a Grand Slam final. The Czech is the first unseeded woman to reach the Wimbledon summit clash, which she qualified for after beating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the semifinals. Vondrousova had earlier competed in the 2019 French Open final, which she lost to now-retired Ashleigh Barty. While Jabeur would begin this match as the favourite, Vondrousova will bank on her two wins over the Tunisian in 2023. Novak Djokovic’s Crying Gesture Towards Crowd During Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Semifinal vs Jannik Sinner Goes Viral (Watch Video).

When is Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova? Know Date, Venue and Time

The Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon 2023 final will be played at the Centre Court on Saturday, July 15. The match is slated to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live TV Telecast of Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon 2023 Women's Singles Final Tennis Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2023. The Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon 2023 women's singles final live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 2/HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon 2023 Women's Singles Final Tennis Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star network, would provide live streaming of the Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon 2023 women's singles final. But in order to watch this game online, fans would need a subscription for it.

