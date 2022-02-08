New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sanctioned 36 proposals for the establishment of Khelo India Centres, one proposal for the establishment of Khelo India State Centre of Excellence and 11 sports infrastructure projects to the State of Maharashtra during the last three years.

The Khelo India Scheme is a demand-driven scheme and the proposals are considered based on the technical feasibility of the proposals, their adherence to the prescribed parameters as well as the availability of funds.

This information was given by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today. (ANI)

