Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of Spanish mid-fielder Alberto Noguera for the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old joins the club on a one-year contract until May 2023.

The Madrid-born mid-fielder came up through the ranks at Getafe before he was picked up by Atlético Madrid in July 2009, where he was instantly made the C team. He was called into train with the first team senior squad under Quique Sánchez Flores and went on to make his La Liga debut against Levante UD in 2011

Noguera left his native Spain in 2012 to explore playing opportunities abroad. He had short stints with Blackpool in England and FC Baku in Azerbaijan. However, in the summer of 2014, he returned to Spain for stints with CF Trival Valderas, CF Fuenlabrada and Lorca FC in the Spanish third tier.

He then joined CD Numancia and was subsequently loaned out to Racing de Santander in the third tier till the end of the 2018/19 season.

He joined FC Goa in 2020 and in his time in India, Noguera has lifted the 2021 Durand Cup and has four goals and 11 assists in the ISL.

“There is ambition and hunger to win at this club and the philosophy here is to play attacking and beautiful football. I have seen it from the outside in my two years in the ISL and now I'm ready to help bring success to the club,” Noguera said.

Head coach Des Buckingham said Noguera is a very experienced player who will also provide additional leadership to the group.

