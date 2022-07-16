India and England face off against each other in the third and final One-Day International of the series. The OND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022 will be played on July 17, 2022 (Sunday) at Old Trafford in Manchester as both the teams aim to register a win and claim the series. So ahead of India vs England 3rd ODI, we take a look at India's likely playing XI.

India had a poor outing in the 2nd game of the series as they lost by 100 runs However, it was an off day and it is unlikely that the team will many any drastic changes to the playing XI. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are expected to open the batting.

Virat Kohli showed glimpses of his quality and will retain his place in the starting XI. Suryakumar Yadav will come in at No. 4 while Rishabh Pant takes on the duties behind the stumps. Hardik Pandya will be the team's premier all-rounder.

Ravindra Jadeja will also hold on to his place in the team as he supports chief spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal. Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead the pace attack with Mohammed Shami and Prasig Krishna assisting him.

India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI Against England

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

