Sports News | Mumbai City FC to Participate in ESports Challenge

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC and its sister international clubs owned by City Football Group (CFG) will come together for the first time to host a group-wide global 'EA SPORTS FIFA 20' challenge on June 13.

According to a statement issued by Mumbai City FC on Thursday, the CFG FIFA Challenge will see pro-FIFA players and eSports teams alongside footballers from men's and women's teams across the Group take to the virtual pitch to test their skills.

Eight clubs -- Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F Marinos, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque, Sichuan Jiuniu FC and Mumbai City FC -- will compete in a series of matches and gaming challenges.

Mumbai City FC will be represented by 28-year-old midfielder Rowllin Borges, along with three fans.

"We're happy to be able to extend our support to charities through this one-of-a-kind event," Borges said in the release.

