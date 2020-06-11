This Day That Year: When Mohammad Kaif Scored His Maiden Test Century Against West Indies, Former Cricketer Cherishes the Moment

Mohammad Kaif and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: @MohammadKaif/Twitter)

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif has recalled his maiden and lone Test century he scored against West Indies on June 11, 2006 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (formerly known as Beausejour Stadium), Gros Islet in St Lucia . Kaif, who represented India in just 13 Tests, scored 624 runs which include unbeaten 148 and three half-centuries. Kaif was handed the Test debut in 2000 against South Africa at Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the former batsman took to Twitter and said he would cherish his Test century the most as a cricketer. Mohammad Kaif Recalls MS Dhoni’s 148-Run Knock vs Pakistan in 2005, Says ‘Hadn’t Seen Anyone Batting Like That’.

“14 years ago, on this day — a Test hundred for my country. A moment I’ll cherish the most as a cricketer,” Kaif tweeted along with a picture from the India vs West Indies 2006 Test match. Interestingly, Virender Sehwag and captain Rahul Dravid also scored centuries in the Test match. Mohammad Kaif Hilariously Trolls Nasser Hussain Years After 2002 Natwest Final Win, Says ‘Bus Driver Drives Convertible Now’.

Mohammad Kaif's Tweet

14 years ago, on this day — a Test hundred for my country 🇮🇳 A moment I’ll cherish the most as a cricketer pic.twitter.com/EC2SlIY4Ur — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 11, 2020

While Sehwag smashed 180 off 190 balls, Dravid scored 146 off 234 balls before India declared on mammoth 588 for eight in their first and lone innings. Kaif finished unbeaten as he faced 243 balls and slammed 12 fours during his stay. The Test ended in a draw after West Indies following-on scored 294 for seven in their second innings. The day four of the match was completely washed out due to rain. In their first innings, West Indies were bowled out for just 215 runs with Munaf Patel, Anil Kumble and Sehwag scalping three wickets each.

