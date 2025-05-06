Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Mumbai Indians scored 155 for eight against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Will Jacks top-scored for the home team with a 35-ball 53 while adding 71 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 24 balls).

Batting at number eight, Corbin Bosch smashed 27 in 22 balls to prop up MI innings towards the end.

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was the most successful bowler for GT, returning figures of 2/34 in four overs.

Brief scores:

