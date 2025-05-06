Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting five-time title holders, but currently bottom-placed side Chennai Super Kings in the 57th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on May 7, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both sides have played 11 games so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League, with the Knight Riders managing 11 points, while the Super Kings have managed only four points. KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 57.

CSK's hopes for play-offs have long been over this season, but the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match should be treated as a do-or-die by KKR, as the hosts still have chances to finish in the top-four. The Knights look to be in fine shape ahead of the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match, having won their last two games in a row. CSK are having the worst form, having lost all their last four matches. KKR vs CSK IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are expected to be the top-order batters. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been average, but somewhat better than Quinton de Kock. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have been the only stable batters, they must stay in their position unchanged. Venkatesh Iyer has been low on runs, but he might get another chance to boost his confidence against a struggling CSK side. Rinku Singh and Andre Russell are in-form finishers, the roles of these two should remain the same. Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh might get more chances to improve. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy are expected to be the ace bowlers in the pace and spin zone.

KKR Playing XI vs CSK

Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Players: Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey

Chennai Super Kings

Shaikh Rasheed might get more chances to open despite struggling. Ayush Mhatre has been impressive and deserves more fixtures. Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis have been low on runs, but they might get more calls. Ravindra Jadeja has been the best all-rounder of this side, he deserves to play the most. MS Dhoni, the captain of the side is obvious to stay. Vijay Shankar has been decent with the bat, so he must stay too. Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, and Noor Ahmad are the leading wicket-takers, and they must continue to lead the bowling attack. Young Anshul Kamboj has also been impressive on a few occasions and hence can get the call for the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: MS Dhoni’s Possible Eden Swansong Set To Overshadow Kolkata Knight Riders’ Must-Win Clash vs Chennai Super Kings.

CSK Playing XI vs KKR

Shaikh Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Vijay Shankar, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Ravichandran Ashwin

