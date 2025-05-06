IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025: The fifth match of the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 will witness India women's national cricket team locking horns with South Africa women's national cricket team. The IND-W vs SA-W ODI match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on May 7, from 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of the India women vs South Africa women 5th ODI match, the Women in Blue have won two and lost only their last game in the ongoing Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Series 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XI, Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs South Africa Women Tri-Nation Series Match 5.

The Proteas women have had the worst campaign of the three teams: India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. They have lost both their games in the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, and hold the lowest NRR of -0.356. South Africa women need to win the IND-W vs SA-W ODI match, otherwise, their thin hopes of reaching the finale will diminish. IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Series 2025: India Women’s Cricket Team Eyes Final Berth As South Africa Aim for Survival.

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W), Tazmin Brits (SA-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W), Annerie Dercksen (SA-W)

Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W)

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal (vc).

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W), Tazmin Brits (SA-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W), Annerie Dercksen (SA-W), Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W)

