By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 20 (ANI): India's Vaidehi Chaudhari performed well in the Haryana ITF Women's 15 K 2022 tournament reaching the final of the women's singles draw here at The Tennis Project. Vaidehi lost 1-6, 2-6 in the final to Thailand's Punnin Kovapitukted. The 22-year old is looking to get selected in the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Unveil Team Logo in Metaverse.

"I am happy but not satisfied because this week was really good but I did not play well in finals but next week I am playing in Ahmedabad and I will try to give my best," said Vaidehi Chaudhari to ANI.

Indian tennis players are taking every tournament as a platform to get selected for the Billie Jean King Cup. After playing in the Haryana ITF Women's 15 K 2022 tournament the Indian tennis players are heading to Ahmedabad to play another tournament but this time on clay court.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

"Yes, my goal is to get selected for the Billie Jean King Cup this year and this will be my first Billie Jean King Cup. So, I will try my best to get selected. Of course, I will be representing the Indian team. I will get to wear India T-shirt. It is a big honour for all the Indian players and for me also." told Vaidehi Chaudhari to ANI.

Former India Davis Cupper and India's Billie Jean King Cup captain Vishal Uppal was the Tournament Director for Haryana ITF Women's 15 K 2022 and he was highly impressed with the overall performance of the Indian women's tennis players as Vaidehi Chaudhari reached the women singles final and the Indian pair of Shrivalli Rashmikaa and Humera Baharmus won the women's doubles title.

"I think for us it is a really successful tournament. We organized this tournament with the intent that it should help the Indian players and the Indian players should really benefit from this and I think we have achieved that target. In the singles, we had Vaidehi Chaudhari in the final. Apart from Vaidehi, we had seven Indian girls who are in the quarter-finals which were extremely good for them and the Indian pairing won the women's doubles title and the other two semi-finalists were also from India so from our perspective, our target was to help the players garner World ranking points and I think we have achieved that. So, for us it has been a great success." said India's Billie Jean King Cup captain Vishal Uppal to ANI.

India's Billie Jean King Cup captain Vishal Uppal was also impressed with the talent pool India have and believes that the future of Indian tennis is bright.

"Yes, it is important to see the talent coming through. This tournament has definitely shown us that there is a lot of potential in this country. The more we can support our players the more people will rise up and have a serious point to prove so that they can really knock on the door of selectors for Indian team selection. I am quite happy with the standard I have seen this week and I am very hopeful for Indian women's tennis in future." told Vishal Uppal to ANI.

Looking at the Indian talent pool Vishal Uppal is hopeful of a good performance in the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup match which will be played in Antalya in Turkey in April.

"Well, it is up to the selection committee to decide whom to pick and whom to drop. The most important thing is to select the best team for India. So, that is when we go to Billie Jean King Cup in April. We are ready to fight hard and qualify for the playoffs." told Vishal Uppal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)