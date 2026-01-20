Dubai [UAE], January 20 (ANI): Nacho Elvira produced a brilliant display in a tense final round to claim his third DP World Tour title at the 2026 Dubai Invitational. As many as five players shared the lead on a chaotic Sunday at Dubai Creek Resort.

In the end, overnight leader Elvira cruised into a three-shot lead following a third birdie of the day at the seventh. He did leave a chance for others as he finished his front nine with successive bogeys, and Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Daniel Hillier and Marcus Armitage joined the Spaniard at the summit at nine under down the final stretch.

Also Read | Satire Alert! No Yuzvendra Chahal and Anaya Bangar Are Not Getting Married.

Lowry made his move with a birdie at the 15th, only to double-bogey the last and spectacularly fall out of contention.

Hillier was the clubhouse leader at nine under, but Elvira carded his first birdie of the back nine at the 17th to earn a one-shot lead down the last and calmly rolled a final par for a brilliant victory.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Seema Anand the Most Googled Indian? Virat Kohli and Sunny Leone Rule The Search Trends.

McIlroy seemed out of contention after two dropped shots and a gain during his opening seven holes, but he surged into co-leadership after five straight birdies from the ninth. Then he bogeyed the 18th.

As Elvira won, Hillier was second. Lowry and McIlroy were tied for third. Matt Wallace (68) was tied for seventh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)