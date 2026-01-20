Social media platforms have been flooded this week with claims that Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is set to marry Anaya Bangar, the trans-daughter of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, in 2026. However, investigations into the viral reports have confirmed that the story is entirely baseless, originating from a satirical post that was mistaken for genuine news. Yuzvendra Chahal Quits Alcohol, PBKS Spinner Says 'Feeling Much Better' (Watch Video).

The rumours gained momentum following Chahal’s reported legal separation from his wife, Dhanashree Verma, leading to intense public speculation about his personal life. Despite the traction the story received on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), there has been no official statement from either party suggesting a relationship, let alone marriage plans.

Origins of Yuzvendra Chahal-Anaya Bangar Marriage Rumour

The speculation appears to have been sparked by a post from a known satire account. The post, which featured images of both Chahal and Bangar, claimed the duo were "starting a new chapter together."

While the original source intended the content as parody, it was quickly screenshotted and shared by other accounts without the necessary context. In the fast-paced environment of social media, the "news" was accepted as fact by thousands of users, leading to a surge in search engine queries and celebratory or confused comments.

Viral Satire Post

Anaya Bangar’s Recent Public Profile

Anaya Bangar has been in the headlines recently for reasons unrelated to her personal life. The child of Sanjay Bangar, Anaya has been open about her journey as a transgender woman and her struggles to continue her cricket career following her transition. Trans Cricketer Anaya Bangar Shares Throwback Video With Virat Kohli Before Transition, Says She’s Fighting for a Chance to Play for India Women’s Team (Watch).

She has recently spoken out about the "toxic masculinity" she encountered within the cricketing world and the challenges of navigating sports regulations regarding transgender athletes. Timing of these candid interviews likely made her a target for social media clickbait and satirical commentary.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Personal Life Under Scrutiny

The viral post comes at a time of significant transition for Yuzvendra Chahal. Following his official split from influencer Dhanashree Verma in early 2025, the cricketer has been frequently linked by the tabloid press to various public figures.

Most recently, Chahal has been spotted with social media personality RJ Mahvash, leading to separate dating rumours. However, like the claims involving Anaya Bangar, Chahal has remained tight-lipped about his private affairs, focusing instead on his professional commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket.

