Paris, Mar 18 (AP) The French league has pushed back Paris Saint-Germain's match against Nantes next month to allow PSG better preparation for its Champions League quarterfinal against Aston Villa.

The Nantes-PSG Ligue 1 fixture was initially scheduled for the weekend of April 12-13 and will now take place on April 22, the LFP said on its website.

PSG hosts Villa in the Champions League on April 9 at Parc des Princes with the return leg in England on April 16.

As a consequence, Nantes' game at Rennes was brought forward to April 18 to give it more time to prepare to face PSG.

Nantes was 13th in Ligue 1 and not yet clear of relegation trouble with eight rounds left. (AP)

