India's premier domestic T20 tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, will begin on March 22. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at iconic Eden Gardens in the IPL 2025 opener. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator. Kolkata's Eden Gardens will be hosting Qualifier 2 and the grand finale of the Indian Premier League season 18. The IPL 2025 final will be played on May 25. Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, A Look at Top 10 Highest Run-Scorers in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Just like the IPL 2024, all the participating teams are clubbed into two groups of five each. Group 1 sees defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Group 2 comprises Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans. The league stage matches will see each team from a group face the other side from the same group and the other side from the other group twice and take on the remaining teams once. A total of 74 matches will be played in this year's IPL.

Is Indian Premier League 2025 Season Live Telecast Available in Pakistan?

Unfortunately for the Pakistan fans, there is no official broadcaster available to live telecast the Indian Premier League 2025 edition in Pakistan. For the live streaming option of the IPL season 18, check below. IPL 2025: A Look at Teams With Most Titles Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Is Indian Premier League 2025 Season Live Streaming Available in Pakistan?

In good news for Pakistan fans, Tapmad has confirmed that they will live stream the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Interestingly, Tapmad will live stream all the matches of IPL 2025 in HD and without ads exclusively on their app for Pakistan viewers. The development was confirmed by Tapmad on their social handle.

Tapmad Will Live Stream IPL 2025 Season in Pakistan

The IPL storm is hitting Pakistan! 🌪 And guess what? You don’t have to miss a single ball, because we’re bringing it ALL to you! 🥳 18th edition of IPL kicks off on 22nd March, streaming live in HD and without ads exclusively on tapmad!#TATAIPL | #CatchEveryMatch | #tapmadpic.twitter.com/AqrXmrbHrG — tapmad (@tapmadtv) March 18, 2025

In the inaugural edition of the IPL, top Pakistani players Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, and many others represented various franchises and made a big impact. Shoail Tanvir was part of Rajasthan Royals, which won the title in 2008. Sadly, Pakistani players were banned from participating in the showpiece event after the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks in November 2008 that worsened India-Pakistan relations. Since then, no Pakistani players have taken part in the history of the tournament.

