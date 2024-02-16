New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Star Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on Friday congratulated India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin for reaching 500 Test wickets milestone during the third long-format match against England in Rajkot.

Lyon took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a video to send Ashwin his best wishes for reaching an incredible milestone.

In the video, the 36-year-old Aussie cricketer said that he has "nothing but respect" for Ashwin. He added that it was "amazing" to compete against the star India spinner.

"Massive congratulations for taking 500 Test match wickets. It's been an incredible journey to watch. I have nothing but respect for you. It's been amazing to compete against you but also learn from you. Congratulations and plenty more to come," Lyon said.

"Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on achieving the 500 Test wicket milestone. Many more to come," Lyon wrote on X.

The 37-year-old Indian spinner reached the landmark during a match against England, Ashwin was on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vizag and completed his 500th after dismissing Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test.

The spin maestro became the second Indian, after former spinner Anil Kumble, and ninth overall to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Ashwin is the ninth bowler in Test history to reach 500 wickets and Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, and Nathan Lyon are the only spinners who have taken more wickets than him in Test history. (ANI)

