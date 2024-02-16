New Delhi [India], February 16: After the reports of Kylian Mbappe leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer surfaced on the internet, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta confirmed that the Gunners are in the "conversation" to sign the French attacker. Adressing the pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's clash against Burnley, Arteta said that they have to be in the race if a player like Mbappe becomes free when the transfer window opens. UEFA Looking to Relax Multi-club Ownership Rule; Change to Benefit Manchester City, Manchester United and Other Football Clubs: Report.

However, he also accepted that the 25-year-old player has more chances of joining Real Madrid after the end of the ongoing Ligue 1 season.

"When there is a player of that calibre, we always have to be in the conversation. But, as you said, it looks like it will go a different way," Arteta was quoted by Arsenal's official website as saying.

According to Sky Sports, Mbappe is to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the ongoing 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season. The report added that the youngster would join the Spanish giants and fulfil his dream of featuring for the Galacticos after leaving the Paris-based club. When asked about their upcoming Premier League (PL) fixture, he said that it's always difficult to beat Burnley. He showered praise on their opponents and said that they are "extremely well coached".

"It's the most important part of the season and we know that every fixture is going to play a significant role in what we want to achieve. Burnley is the most important one at the moment, a team that is extremely difficult to beat. You look at the results and how teams have drawn or beaten them and it's been through very small margins. They're extremely well coached, a team that is very competitive so we know that we have a very tough match on Saturday and that's the only focus for us - to continue to play with the same energy and enthusiasm and play the game, compete in the game in the best way possible and the rest will come," Arteta said.

In their previous five matches, the Gunners have lost just one match against Liverpool and clinched four consecutive wins. In their previous PL fixture, Arteta's side thrashed West Ham United by 6-0.

Arsenal will square off against Burnley on Saturday at the Turf Moore Stadium.

