Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 7 (ANI): The first-ever Adi Shakti- National Women's Archery competition from April 8-10 in Gujarat's Banaskantha will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a release said on Monday.

Guided by the inspiring motto, "Sankalp ni Shakti thi Safalta na Shikhar par" (From the Power of Resolve to the Pinnacle of Success), the tournament will bring together talented women archers from across the nation to display their prowess.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Central Government's Khelo India Games initiative has become a transformative force in fostering a strong sporting culture across the nation. As part of this initiative, the first-ever NTPC Khelo India National Ranking For Women's Archery Tournament is set to be held at Ambaji, the revered Shaktipeeth in Banaskantha, Gujarat, known as a confluence of strength, devotion, and faith. Nearly 550 women from 28 states and 8 Union Territories will participate in the 'Adishakti - National Women's Archery Competition', scheduled from April 8-10, 2025, following the conclusion of Chaitri Navratri.

Under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the National Women's Archery Tournament is being held at the revered pilgrimage site of Ambaji, situated in Danta Taluka of Banaskantha District. This prestigious event is a collaborative effort by the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL), and the Archery Association of India.

Around 550 women Archers will participate in the Adi Shakti - National Women's Archery Tournament. The event will kick off on 8th April at the GMDC Ground in Ambaji with the qualification rounds and a grand opening ceremony. On April 9, the tournament will feature the knockout round for the top 16 archers, along with an aarti and a light and sound show. The tournament will conclude on April 10 with the medal matches and prize distribution ceremony. Winners in both the recurve and compound categories will receive cash prizes totalling Rs 41.52 lakh.

A major highlight of the event will be a vibrant devotional performance by over 100 local artists, celebrating the divine presence of the Goddess through music and worship. Significantly, the Sports Authority of Gujarat, in collaboration with the Archery Association of India, will host this tournament annually, marking a major stride towards strengthening Gujarat's sporting ecosystem and establishing the state as an emerging Sports Hub on the national stage. (ANI)

