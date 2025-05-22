New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) India U-23 men's national team head coach Naushad Moosa on Thursday named a 29-member probable squad for the friendly matches in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, next month.

The India U23 side will face the Tajikistan U23 and Kyrgyz Republic U23 teams in two matches on June 18 and June 21 respectively, as part of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) long-term plan to smoothen a pathway to the senior national team.

The team will set camp in Kolkata on June 1, where they will train before setting off for Dushanbe, on June 16.

As part of the long-term plans for the India U23s, the AIFF has lined-up camps and exposure friendly matches for the Blue Colts during the FIFA international windows in order to prepare for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, to be held later this year, and the Asian Games, to be staged in Japan in 2026.

India U-23 men's national team probables list:

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Priyansh Dubey, Md Arbaz.

Defenders: Nikhil Barla, Dippendu Biswas, Bikash Yumnam, Pramveer, Clarence Fernandes, Sajad Hussain Parray, Muhammed Saheef, Subham Bhattacharya, Suman Dey.

Midfielders: Vibin Mohanan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh, Harsh Patre, Rahul Raju, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Huidrom Thoi Singh.

Forwards: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Md Suhail, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Sanan K, Alan Shaji, Joseph Sunny.

